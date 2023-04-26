The Memphis Grizzlies are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers lead the series 3-1. The matchup has a point total of 222.5.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -4.5 222.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis' 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 222.5 points 54 times.

Memphis has an average point total of 229.9 in its outings this year, 7.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Grizzlies' ATS record is 40-42-0 this season.

This season, Memphis has been favored 63 times and won 48, or 76.2%, of those games.

This season, Memphis has won 34 of its 40 games, or 85%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Grizzlies, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has played 58 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 222.5 points.

The average over/under for Los Angeles' outings this season is 233.8, 11.3 more points than this game's point total.

Los Angeles' ATS record is 41-41-0 this season.

The Lakers have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those contests.

This season, Los Angeles has won nine of its 27 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 54 65.9% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9 Lakers 58 70.7% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies have gone 4-6 over their last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have hit the over five times.

Memphis has done a better job covering the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it has in road tilts (15-26-0).

The 116.9 points per game the Grizzlies average are just 0.3 more points than the Lakers give up (116.6).

Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has gone 8-2 in its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

Eight of the Lakers' last 10 contests have hit the over.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.512, 21-20-0 record) than away (.488, 20-21-0).

The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

Los Angeles is 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall when it scores more than 113 points.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 40-42 25-20 37-45 Lakers 41-41 13-18 44-38

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights

Grizzlies Lakers 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 28-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-19 34-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-16 113 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 33-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-17 41-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-17

