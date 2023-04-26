The Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) have three players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs opening round game 5 with the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at FedExForum on Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Lakers needed overtime to beat the Grizzlies 117-111 on Monday when they last played. Austin Reaves' team-leading 23 points led the Lakers to the win. Desmond Bane had 36 points for the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dennis Schroder PG Questionable Achilles 12.6 2.5 4.5 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies put up just 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers give up (116.6).

When Memphis totals more than 116.6 points, it is 34-7.

The Grizzlies have been scoring 112.9 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 116.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Memphis makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.1% from deep while its opponents hit 35.5% from long range.

The Grizzlies rank 14th in the NBA with 112.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and second in the league defensively with 108.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers put up only 4.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Grizzlies allow (113).

When it scores more than 113 points, Los Angeles is 34-16.

The Lakers have fared better offensively over their last 10 games, generating 120.8 points per contest, 3.6 more than their season average of 117.2.

Los Angeles knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents.

The Lakers average 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in league), and allow 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in NBA).

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -4.5 222.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.