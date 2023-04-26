Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians will try to defeat Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +145. The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Rockies vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -175 +145 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-5.

When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

The Rockies have gone 2-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (three of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with six wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado is 5-9 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 25 games with a total this season.

The Rockies have posted a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-7 5-10 3-6 5-11 5-12 3-5

