The Golden State Warriors are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA. The series is tied 2-2. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.

Warriors vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -1.5 234.5

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

In 43 of 82 games this season, Golden State and its opponents have combined to total more than 234.5 points.

The average total in Golden State's outings this year is 236.1, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Warriors' ATS record is 39-43-0 this season.

Golden State has been the favorite in 59 games this season and won 37 (62.7%) of those contests.

Golden State has a record of 36-19, a 65.5% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Warriors, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento has played 46 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 234.5 points.

Sacramento's games this year have had a 238.8-point total on average, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento's ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.

The Kings have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those contests.

This season, Sacramento has won 13 of its 30 games, or 43.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Warriors vs. Kings Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 43 52.4% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5 Kings 46 56.1% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236.0

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

The Warriors have gone 7-3 over their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Five of Warriors' past 10 contests have hit the over.

Golden State has done a better job covering the spread in home games (27-14-0) than it has in road games (12-29-0).

The 118.9 points per game the Warriors record are only 0.8 more points than the Kings allow (118.1).

Golden State has a 29-17 record against the spread and a 34-12 record overall when putting up more than 118.1 points.

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Sacramento has gone 4-6 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

The Kings have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.

This year, Sacramento is 18-23-0 at home against the spread (.439 winning percentage). Away, it is 27-14-0 ATS (.659).

The Kings put up just 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (117.1).

Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall when it scores more than 117.1 points.

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Splits

Warriors and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 39-43 29-30 45-37 Kings 45-37 18-13 40-42

Warriors vs. Kings Point Insights

Warriors Kings 118.9 Points Scored (PG) 120.7 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 29-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 34-15 34-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 40-9 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 34-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-11 39-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-12

