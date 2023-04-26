The Golden State Warriors are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA. The series is tied 2-2. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.

Warriors vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -1.5 234.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • In 43 of 82 games this season, Golden State and its opponents have combined to total more than 234.5 points.
  • The average total in Golden State's outings this year is 236.1, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Warriors' ATS record is 39-43-0 this season.
  • Golden State has been the favorite in 59 games this season and won 37 (62.7%) of those contests.
  • Golden State has a record of 36-19, a 65.5% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Warriors, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento has played 46 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 234.5 points.
  • Sacramento's games this year have had a 238.8-point total on average, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Sacramento's ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
  • The Kings have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those contests.
  • This season, Sacramento has won 13 of its 30 games, or 43.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
  • Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Warriors vs. Kings Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 43 52.4% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5
Kings 46 56.1% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236.0

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • The Warriors have gone 7-3 over their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • Five of Warriors' past 10 contests have hit the over.
  • Golden State has done a better job covering the spread in home games (27-14-0) than it has in road games (12-29-0).
  • The 118.9 points per game the Warriors record are only 0.8 more points than the Kings allow (118.1).
  • Golden State has a 29-17 record against the spread and a 34-12 record overall when putting up more than 118.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • Sacramento has gone 4-6 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Kings have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.
  • This year, Sacramento is 18-23-0 at home against the spread (.439 winning percentage). Away, it is 27-14-0 ATS (.659).
  • The Kings put up just 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (117.1).
  • Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall when it scores more than 117.1 points.

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Splits

Warriors and Kings Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Warriors 39-43 29-30 45-37
Kings 45-37 18-13 40-42

Warriors vs. Kings Point Insights

Warriors Kings
118.9
Points Scored (PG)
 120.7
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 1
29-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 34-15
34-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 40-9
117.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
34-18
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-11
39-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.