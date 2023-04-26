Warriors vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Golden State Warriors are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA. The series is tied 2-2. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.
Warriors vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-1.5
|234.5
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- In 43 of 82 games this season, Golden State and its opponents have combined to total more than 234.5 points.
- The average total in Golden State's outings this year is 236.1, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Warriors' ATS record is 39-43-0 this season.
- Golden State has been the favorite in 59 games this season and won 37 (62.7%) of those contests.
- Golden State has a record of 36-19, a 65.5% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Warriors, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento has played 46 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 234.5 points.
- Sacramento's games this year have had a 238.8-point total on average, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Sacramento's ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
- The Kings have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those contests.
- This season, Sacramento has won 13 of its 30 games, or 43.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Warriors vs. Kings Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|43
|52.4%
|118.9
|239.6
|117.1
|235.2
|233.5
|Kings
|46
|56.1%
|120.7
|239.6
|118.1
|235.2
|236.0
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- The Warriors have gone 7-3 over their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- Five of Warriors' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- Golden State has done a better job covering the spread in home games (27-14-0) than it has in road games (12-29-0).
- The 118.9 points per game the Warriors record are only 0.8 more points than the Kings allow (118.1).
- Golden State has a 29-17 record against the spread and a 34-12 record overall when putting up more than 118.1 points.
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- Sacramento has gone 4-6 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- The Kings have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.
- This year, Sacramento is 18-23-0 at home against the spread (.439 winning percentage). Away, it is 27-14-0 ATS (.659).
- The Kings put up just 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (117.1).
- Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall when it scores more than 117.1 points.
Warriors vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|39-43
|29-30
|45-37
|Kings
|45-37
|18-13
|40-42
Warriors vs. Kings Point Insights
|Warriors
|Kings
|118.9
|120.7
|2
|1
|29-17
|34-15
|34-12
|40-9
|117.1
|118.1
|21
|25
|34-18
|33-11
|39-13
|32-12
