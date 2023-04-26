Check out the injury report for the Golden State Warriors (44-38), which currently includes two players listed, as the Warriors prepare for their NBA playoffs first round game 5 against the Sacramento Kings (48-34) at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, April 26 at 10:00 PM ET.

The teams square off once again after the Warriors took down the Kings 126-125 Sunday. Stephen Curry led the Warriors to the victory with a team-high 32 points. De'Aaron Fox scored 38 points in the Kings' loss.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Iguodala SF Out Wrist 2.1 2.1 2.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out For Season Foot 1.9 1 0.5

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

Warriors Season Insights

The Warriors put up only 0.8 more points per game (118.9) than the Kings allow (118.1).

Golden State has a 34-12 record when putting up more than 118.1 points.

The Warriors have been putting up 124.1 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 118.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Golden State knocks down 16.6 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 3.7 more than its opponents (12.9). It is shooting 38.5% from deep (second-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.4%.

The Warriors rank 11th in the league by averaging 113.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 11th in the NBA, allowing 111.4 points per 100 possessions.

Kings Season Insights

The Kings score an average of 120.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up to opponents.

Sacramento is 40-9 when it scores more than 117.1 points.

In their last 10 games, the Kings are posting 116.6 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than their season average (120.7).

Sacramento knocks down 1.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 13.8 (fifth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.5.

The Kings average 117 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in league), and give up 114.1 points per 100 possessions (23rd in NBA).

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -2 233.5

