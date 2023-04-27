The Atlanta Hawks are 6.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics hold a 3-2 lead in the series. The point total is set at 230.5 for the matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -6.5 230.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 230.5 points 38 times.

Boston's games this season have had an average of 229.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.

Boston has won 52, or 71.2%, of the 73 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Boston has a record of 26-11, a 70.3% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 75% chance to win.

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in 54 of 82 games this season.

Atlanta's average game total this season has been 236.6, 6.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Atlanta has compiled a 36-46-0 record against the spread.

The Hawks have been victorious in 12, or 35.3%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 38 46.3% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8 Hawks 54 65.9% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.

Five of Celtics' last 10 outings have hit the over.

Boston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 23 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 22 times in 41 opportunities on the road.

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks give up.

Boston is 31-11 against the spread and 39-3 overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

The Hawks have hit the over in eight of their last 10 contests.

Against the spread, Atlanta has an identical winning percentage (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and away (18-23-0).

The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 19-24 43-39 Hawks 36-46 4-2 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 31-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-29 39-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 41-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-12 49-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-10

