The injury report for the Boston Celtics (57-25) heading into their NBA playoffs first round game 6 against the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) currently features zero players. The playoff matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, April 27 from State Farm Arena.

Watch Celtics vs. Hawks with Fubo!

The Hawks beat the Celtics 119-117 on Tuesday when they last played. Trae Young led the Hawks to the victory with a team-leading 38 points. Jaylen Brown scored 35 points in the Celtics' loss.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dejounte Murray PG Out Suspension 20.5 5.3 6.1

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics Season Insights

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up are only 0.2 fewer points than the Hawks give up (118.1).

Boston is 39-3 when scoring more than 118.1 points.

The Celtics have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 116 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.9 points fewer than the 117.9 they've scored this season.

Boston makes 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) at a 37.6% rate (sixth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.6 per game its opponents make at a 34.5% rate.

The Celtics average 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (third in the league), and allow 108.8 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks put up an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.

Atlanta is 39-23 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

The Hawks are compiling 120.9 points per contest in their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 118.4.

Atlanta hits 1.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.8 (24th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.9.

The Hawks' 115.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fifth in the NBA, and the 116.3 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 28th in the league.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -7 230

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.