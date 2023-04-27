On Thursday, April 27, golfers will play the par-71, 7,456-yard course at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico in the first round of the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta, with a purse of $7.7M on the line. Jon Rahm earned the victory in the last edition of event.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta

Start Time: 8:45 AM ET

8:45 AM ET Venue: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par/Distance: Par 71/7,456 yards

Par 71/7,456 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Golf Channel, CBS Sunday TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Golf Channel, CBS Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Mexico Open at Vidanta Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank Jon Rahm 1st Tony Finau 16th Alexander Noren 50th Andrew Putnam 68th Gary Woodland 80th

Want to place a bet on the Mexico Open at Vidanta? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Mexico Open at Vidanta Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 9:18 AM ET Hole 10 Emiliano Grillo, Alexander Noren, Jon Rahm 10:13 AM ET Hole 10 Brandon Wu, Sean O'Hair, Patrick Rodgers 9:18 AM ET Hole 1 Martin Laird, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Smalley 2:34 PM ET Hole 1 Brandon Matthews, Cameron Champ, Luke List 8:56 AM ET Hole 10 Michael Kim, Robby Shelton, Harry Higgs 3:07 PM ET Hole 1 Ben Martin, Patton Kizzire, Seung-Yul Noh 2:12 PM ET Hole 1 Will Gordon, Andrew Putnam, James Hahn 2:45 PM ET Hole 1 Francesco Molinari, Chez Reavie, Erik Van Rooyen 9:40 AM ET Hole 10 Garrick Higgo, Richy Werenski, Matt Wallace 9:29 AM ET Hole 10 Lucas Glover, Gary Woodland, Austin Smotherman

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.