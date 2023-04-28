Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Alan Trejo (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is hitting .224 with three doubles and two walks.
- Trejo has gotten a hit in eight of 20 games this season (40.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 20 games this year.
- In three games this year, Trejo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in three of 20 games so far this season.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|13
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.70 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 33 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 48th, 1.329 WHIP ranks 56th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
