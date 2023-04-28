The Colorado Rockies, including Alan Trejo (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is hitting .224 with three doubles and two walks.

Trejo has gotten a hit in eight of 20 games this season (40.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 20 games this year.

In three games this year, Trejo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in three of 20 games so far this season.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 13 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

