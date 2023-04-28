Player prop bet options for Kyle Tucker and others are available when the Houston Astros host the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Astros vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Valdez Stats

The Astros will send Framber Valdez (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.25), 31st in WHIP (1.156), and 27th in K/9 (9.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Apr. 22 7.0 8 3 3 9 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 16 6.0 4 5 1 7 2 at Pirates Apr. 10 7.0 3 2 2 5 5 vs. Tigers Apr. 4 7.0 8 3 2 9 1 vs. White Sox Mar. 30 5.0 6 0 0 4 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Framber Valdez's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has three doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 19 RBI (26 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He's slashed .302/.421/.512 so far this year.

Tucker will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Apr. 24 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 at Braves Apr. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Braves Apr. 22 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has four doubles, three home runs, 19 walks and 12 RBI (22 total hits).

He has a slash line of .229/.362/.365 on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Rays Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Apr. 24 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 at Braves Apr. 23 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 at Braves Apr. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Marsh Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Marsh Stats

Brandon Marsh has 26 hits with six doubles, four triples, four home runs, 11 walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .338/.420/.675 slash line so far this year.

Marsh Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 23 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 22 1-for-2 1 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Brandon Marsh or other Phillies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.