Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Phillies on April 28, 2023
Player prop bet options for Kyle Tucker and others are available when the Houston Astros host the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Framber Valdez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Valdez Stats
- The Astros will send Framber Valdez (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.
- Valdez has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- The 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.25), 31st in WHIP (1.156), and 27th in K/9 (9.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Valdez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|Apr. 22
|7.0
|8
|3
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|4
|5
|1
|7
|2
|at Pirates
|Apr. 10
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|5
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 4
|7.0
|8
|3
|2
|9
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Mar. 30
|5.0
|6
|0
|0
|4
|0
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has three doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 19 RBI (26 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He's slashed .302/.421/.512 so far this year.
- Tucker will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Apr. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 24
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Apr. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Braves
|Apr. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has four doubles, three home runs, 19 walks and 12 RBI (22 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .229/.362/.365 on the season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rays
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|at Braves
|Apr. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Braves
|Apr. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Brandon Marsh Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Marsh Stats
- Brandon Marsh has 26 hits with six doubles, four triples, four home runs, 11 walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .338/.420/.675 slash line so far this year.
Marsh Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 23
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 22
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
