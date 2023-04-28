C.J. Cron, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, April 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

C.J. Cron At The Plate

  • Cron is batting .221 with three doubles, five home runs and four walks.
  • Cron has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this season (12 of 22), with at least two hits five times (22.7%).
  • In 18.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cron has picked up an RBI in four games this season (18.2%), with two or more RBI in three of them (13.6%).
  • He has scored in eight games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 15
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kelly (1-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.10), 56th in WHIP (1.329), and 44th in K/9 (8.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.