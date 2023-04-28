Devon Toews and the Colorado Avalanche face the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Toews are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Devon Toews vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Toews Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Toews has a plus-minus of +39, while averaging 25:06 on the ice per game.

In eight of 80 games this year, Toews has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Toews has a point in 41 games this season (out of 80), including multiple points 13 times.

Toews has an assist in 36 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

Toews has an implied probability of 54.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Toews going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Toews Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 80 Games 11 50 Points 6 7 Goals 2 43 Assists 4

