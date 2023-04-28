Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
On Friday, Elias Diaz (.382 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Guardians.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .333 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- In 17 of 23 games this year (73.9%) Diaz has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (26.1%).
- He has gone deep in two of 23 games played this season, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (34.8%), with two or more RBI in three of them (13.0%).
- In six games this year (26.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|14
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 48th, 1.329 WHIP ranks 56th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 44th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.