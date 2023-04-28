Evan Rodrigues and the Colorado Avalanche are facing the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Rodrigues interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Evan Rodrigues vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet

ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

In 69 games this season, Rodrigues has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 17:51 on the ice per game.

Rodrigues has netted a goal in a game 16 times this year in 69 games played, including multiple goals once.

Rodrigues has a point in 38 of 69 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Rodrigues has an assist in 24 of 69 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Rodrigues has an implied probability of 55.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Rodrigues has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 69 Games 10 39 Points 8 16 Goals 2 23 Assists 6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.