The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers hold a 3-2 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is set at 220.5.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -4.5 220.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In 62 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 220.5 combined points.

Los Angeles has an average total of 233.8 in its matchups this year, 13.3 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Lakers have compiled a 41-41-0 record against the spread.

Los Angeles has entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 20, or 64.5%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 12-2, a 85.7% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Lakers, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has combined with its opponents to score more than 220.5 points in 57 of 82 games this season.

Memphis' games this year have had a 229.9-point total on average, 9.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Memphis has compiled a 40-42-0 record against the spread.

The Grizzlies have won in three, or 15.8%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Memphis has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 62 75.6% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1 Grizzlies 57 69.5% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Lakers have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.

Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

The Lakers record 117.2 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies give up.

When Los Angeles scores more than 113 points, it is 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall.

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis is 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Grizzlies have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.

Memphis has performed better against the spread at home (25-16-0) than away (15-26-0) this year.

The Grizzlies score only 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).

Memphis has put together a 28-13 ATS record and a 34-7 overall record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 10-5 44-38 Grizzlies 40-42 2-6 37-45

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 31-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-13 34-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-7 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-22 28-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 41-14

