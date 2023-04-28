Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers hold a 3-2 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is set at 220.5.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-4.5
|220.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- In 62 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 220.5 combined points.
- Los Angeles has an average total of 233.8 in its matchups this year, 13.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Lakers have compiled a 41-41-0 record against the spread.
- Los Angeles has entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 20, or 64.5%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 12-2, a 85.7% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Lakers, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has combined with its opponents to score more than 220.5 points in 57 of 82 games this season.
- Memphis' games this year have had a 229.9-point total on average, 9.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, Memphis has compiled a 40-42-0 record against the spread.
- The Grizzlies have won in three, or 15.8%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Memphis has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.
- Memphis has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|62
|75.6%
|117.2
|234.1
|116.6
|229.6
|232.1
|Grizzlies
|57
|69.5%
|116.9
|234.1
|113
|229.6
|230.9
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
- The Lakers have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.
- Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
- The Lakers record 117.2 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies give up.
- When Los Angeles scores more than 113 points, it is 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall.
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis is 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Grizzlies have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.
- Memphis has performed better against the spread at home (25-16-0) than away (15-26-0) this year.
- The Grizzlies score only 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).
- Memphis has put together a 28-13 ATS record and a 34-7 overall record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|41-41
|10-5
|44-38
|Grizzlies
|40-42
|2-6
|37-45
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Lakers
|Grizzlies
|117.2
|116.9
|6
|8
|31-19
|28-13
|34-16
|34-7
|116.6
|113
|20
|11
|28-17
|33-22
|28-17
|41-14
