The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers hold a 3-2 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is set at 220.5.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -4.5 220.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • In 62 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 220.5 combined points.
  • Los Angeles has an average total of 233.8 in its matchups this year, 13.3 more points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Lakers have compiled a 41-41-0 record against the spread.
  • Los Angeles has entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 20, or 64.5%, of those games.
  • Los Angeles has a record of 12-2, a 85.7% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Lakers, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • Memphis has combined with its opponents to score more than 220.5 points in 57 of 82 games this season.
  • Memphis' games this year have had a 229.9-point total on average, 9.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, Memphis has compiled a 40-42-0 record against the spread.
  • The Grizzlies have won in three, or 15.8%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Memphis has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.
  • Memphis has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 62 75.6% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1
Grizzlies 57 69.5% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • The Lakers have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
  • The Lakers record 117.2 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies give up.
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 113 points, it is 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall.

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • Memphis is 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • The Grizzlies have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.
  • Memphis has performed better against the spread at home (25-16-0) than away (15-26-0) this year.
  • The Grizzlies score only 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).
  • Memphis has put together a 28-13 ATS record and a 34-7 overall record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 41-41 10-5 44-38
Grizzlies 40-42 2-6 37-45

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 116.9
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 8
31-19
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-13
34-16
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-7
116.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 113
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
28-17
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-22
28-17
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 41-14

