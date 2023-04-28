The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) have three players on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 6 with the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, April 28 at 10:30 PM ET.

The Grizzlies beat the Lakers 116-99 on Wednesday when they last met. In the Grizzlies' win, Desmond Bane put up 33 points (and added 10 rebounds and five assists), while Anthony Davis scored 31 in the loss for the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dennis Schroder PG Questionable Achilles 12.6 2.5 4.5 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Luke Kennard SG Questionable Shoulder 9.3 2.7 1.5 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Lakers Season Insights

The 117.2 points per game the Lakers record are just 4.2 more points than the Grizzlies give up (113).

Los Angeles has a 34-16 record when scoring more than 113 points.

The Lakers have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 118.4 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.2 points more than the 117.2 they've scored this year.

Los Angeles hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) at a 34.6% rate (24th in the NBA), compared to the 12.5 per contest its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Lakers put up 111.8 points per 100 possessions (19th in the league), while giving up 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in the NBA).

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies score just 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers give up to opponents (116.6).

Memphis is 34-7 when it scores more than 116.6 points.

The Grizzlies have fared worse offensively over their last 10 games, generating 113.7 points per contest, 3.2 fewer points their than season average of 116.9.

Memphis connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 35.1% rate (22nd in NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make, shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies rank 14th in the league averaging 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are second, allowing 108.3 points per 100 possessions.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -5 220.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.