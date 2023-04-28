Rockies vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Corbin Carroll and Charlie Blackmon are the hottest hitters on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies, who play on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.
The Rockies are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Diamondbacks (-125). The game's over/under is set at 11 runs.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-125
|+105
|11
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-5.
- When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.
- The Rockies have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers). Colorado games have gone under the set point total three straight times, and the average total in this span was 7.8 runs.
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win six times (30%) in those contests.
- Colorado has a record of 6-13 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of its 26 opportunities.
- The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-7
|5-11
|3-7
|5-11
|5-13
|3-5
