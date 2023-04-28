Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12) will match up against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (8-18) at Coors Field on Friday, April 28. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +105 moneyline odds. The total for the game has been set at 11 runs.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (1-3, 4.10 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (2-2, 4.28 ERA)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites five times this season and won four of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 4-1 (winning 80% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks went 2-1 over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Rockies have been victorious in six, or 30%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rockies have won six of 19 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+160) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

