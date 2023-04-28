Warriors vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Golden State Warriors are 7.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Friday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Warriors hold a 3-2 lead in the series. The point total is set at 236.5 for the matchup.
Warriors vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-7.5
|236.5
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- Golden State and its opponents have scored more than 236.5 points in 39 of 82 games this season.
- Golden State has had an average of 236.1 points in its games this season, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Warriors have a 39-43-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Golden State has won 37 out of the 59 games, or 62.7%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Golden State has won 18 of its 24 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Warriors, based on the moneyline, is 75%.
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento has played 42 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 236.5 points.
- Sacramento's average game total this season has been 238.8, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Sacramento has gone 45-37-0 ATS this season.
- The Kings have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those games.
- Sacramento has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Sacramento has a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Warriors vs. Kings Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|39
|47.6%
|118.9
|239.6
|117.1
|235.2
|233.5
|Kings
|42
|51.2%
|120.7
|239.6
|118.1
|235.2
|236.0
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- The Warriors are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.
- Six of Warriors' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Golden State has fared better when playing at home, covering 27 times in 41 home games, and 12 times in 41 road games.
- The Warriors put up only 0.8 more points per game (118.9) than the Kings allow (118.1).
- Golden State has a 29-17 record against the spread and a 34-12 record overall when putting up more than 118.1 points.
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- Sacramento has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Kings have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-23-0 record) than on the road (.659, 27-14-0).
- The Kings score only 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors give up (117.1).
- Sacramento has put together a 34-15 ATS record and a 40-9 overall record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.
Warriors vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|39-43
|14-11
|45-37
|Kings
|45-37
|2-2
|40-42
Warriors vs. Kings Point Insights
|Warriors
|Kings
|118.9
|120.7
|2
|1
|29-17
|34-15
|34-12
|40-9
|117.1
|118.1
|21
|25
|34-18
|33-11
|39-13
|32-12
