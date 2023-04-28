The Golden State Warriors are 7.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Friday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Warriors hold a 3-2 lead in the series. The point total is set at 236.5 for the matchup.

Warriors vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -7.5 236.5

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State and its opponents have scored more than 236.5 points in 39 of 82 games this season.

Golden State has had an average of 236.1 points in its games this season, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Warriors have a 39-43-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Golden State has won 37 out of the 59 games, or 62.7%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Golden State has won 18 of its 24 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Warriors, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento has played 42 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 236.5 points.

Sacramento's average game total this season has been 238.8, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento has gone 45-37-0 ATS this season.

The Kings have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those games.

Sacramento has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Sacramento has a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Warriors vs. Kings Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 39 47.6% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5 Kings 42 51.2% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236.0

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

The Warriors are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.

Six of Warriors' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Golden State has fared better when playing at home, covering 27 times in 41 home games, and 12 times in 41 road games.

The Warriors put up only 0.8 more points per game (118.9) than the Kings allow (118.1).

Golden State has a 29-17 record against the spread and a 34-12 record overall when putting up more than 118.1 points.

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Sacramento has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Kings have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-23-0 record) than on the road (.659, 27-14-0).

The Kings score only 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors give up (117.1).

Sacramento has put together a 34-15 ATS record and a 40-9 overall record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Splits

Warriors and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 39-43 14-11 45-37 Kings 45-37 2-2 40-42

Warriors vs. Kings Point Insights

Warriors Kings 118.9 Points Scored (PG) 120.7 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 29-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 34-15 34-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 40-9 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 34-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-11 39-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-12

