The Golden State Warriors are 7.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Friday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Warriors hold a 3-2 lead in the series. The point total is set at 236.5 for the matchup.

Warriors vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -7.5 236.5

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • Golden State and its opponents have scored more than 236.5 points in 39 of 82 games this season.
  • Golden State has had an average of 236.1 points in its games this season, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Warriors have a 39-43-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Golden State has won 37 out of the 59 games, or 62.7%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Golden State has won 18 of its 24 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Warriors, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento has played 42 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 236.5 points.
  • Sacramento's average game total this season has been 238.8, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Sacramento has gone 45-37-0 ATS this season.
  • The Kings have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those games.
  • Sacramento has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Sacramento has a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Warriors vs. Kings Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 39 47.6% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5
Kings 42 51.2% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236.0

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • The Warriors are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.
  • Six of Warriors' past 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Golden State has fared better when playing at home, covering 27 times in 41 home games, and 12 times in 41 road games.
  • The Warriors put up only 0.8 more points per game (118.9) than the Kings allow (118.1).
  • Golden State has a 29-17 record against the spread and a 34-12 record overall when putting up more than 118.1 points.

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • Sacramento has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • The Kings have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-23-0 record) than on the road (.659, 27-14-0).
  • The Kings score only 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors give up (117.1).
  • Sacramento has put together a 34-15 ATS record and a 40-9 overall record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Splits

Warriors and Kings Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Warriors 39-43 14-11 45-37
Kings 45-37 2-2 40-42

Warriors vs. Kings Point Insights

Warriors Kings
118.9
Points Scored (PG)
 120.7
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 1
29-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 34-15
34-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 40-9
117.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
34-18
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-11
39-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-12

