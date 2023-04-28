The injury report for the Golden State Warriors (44-38) heading into their NBA playoffs first round game 6 against the Sacramento Kings (48-34) currently includes three players. The playoff matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, April 28 from Chase Center.

Watch Warriors vs. Kings with Fubo!

Last time out, the Warriors bested the Kings 123-116 on Wednesday. In the Warriors' win, Stephen Curry put up 31 points (and added two rebounds and eight assists), while De'Aaron Fox scored 24 in the losing effort for the Kings.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Iguodala SF Out Wrist 2.1 2.1 2.4 Patrick Baldwin Jr. SF Out Toe 3.9 1.3 0.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out For Season Foot 1.9 1 0.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Warriors Season Insights

The Warriors score 118.9 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 118.1 the Kings give up.

When Golden State scores more than 118.1 points, it is 34-12.

The Warriors have seen an uptick in scoring recently, racking up 124.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, 5.5 points more than the 118.9 they've scored this season.

Golden State hits 16.6 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 3.7 more than its opponents (12.9).

The Warriors rank 11th in the NBA with 113.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 11th in the league defensively with 111.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kings Season Insights

The Kings score an average of 120.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up to opponents.

Sacramento has put together a 40-9 record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

While the Kings are scoring 120.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, tallying 114.4 points per contest.

Sacramento connects on 1.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 13.8 (fifth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.5.

The Kings rank first in the league averaging 117 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 23rd, allowing 114.1 points per 100 possessions.

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -7.5 236.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.