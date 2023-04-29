C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron (.289 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is hitting .222 with three doubles, five home runs and four walks.
- In 56.5% of his 23 games this season, Cron has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in four games this year (17.4%), homering in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Cron has an RBI in five of 23 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In eight of 23 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|15
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.56).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry (0-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his second start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
