Charlie Blackmon -- hitting .243 with three doubles, a home run, seven walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on April 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon has 25 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .389.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 55th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.
  • Blackmon has gotten at least one hit in 64.0% of his games this year (16 of 25), with at least two hits eight times (32.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 25 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season (16.0%), Blackmon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 15
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.56 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Henry (0-0) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
