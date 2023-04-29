The Los Angeles Dodgers host the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Max Muncy, Paul Goldschmidt and others in this contest.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Kershaw Stats

Clayton Kershaw (4-1) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his sixth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Kershaw will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

The 35-year-old's 2.32 ERA ranks 15th, .871 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Kershaw Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Apr. 23 6.0 3 3 1 6 1 vs. Mets Apr. 18 7.0 3 0 0 9 0 at Giants Apr. 12 6.0 5 3 2 4 2 at Diamondbacks Apr. 7 6.0 7 4 4 4 2 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 1 6.0 4 1 1 9 0

Max Muncy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Muncy Stats

Muncy has a double, 11 home runs, 22 walks and 22 RBI (19 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .260/.438/.726 so far this year.

Muncy hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .357 with a double, four home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Muncy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 1 2 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 22 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 at Cubs Apr. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Apr. 20 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 1

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 33 hits with six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in nine runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .311/.388/.481 on the season.

Freeman takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Apr. 28 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Pirates Apr. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Apr. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Pirates Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 31 hits with 10 doubles, four home runs, 17 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .310/.415/.530 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 1 at Giants Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants Apr. 26 4-for-5 2 2 2 11 0 at Giants Apr. 25 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Giants Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has five doubles, six home runs, 14 walks and 22 RBI (24 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.376/.547 on the season.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Apr. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Giants Apr. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

