After batting .212 with a double, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Tommy Henry) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has five doubles and five walks while hitting .198.

This season, Tovar has totaled at least one hit in 14 of 24 games (58.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 24 games this year.

Tovar has driven in a run in six games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings