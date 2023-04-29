Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
After batting .212 with a double, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Tommy Henry) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has five doubles and five walks while hitting .198.
- This season, Tovar has totaled at least one hit in 14 of 24 games (58.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 24 games this year.
- Tovar has driven in a run in six games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.56 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Henry (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
