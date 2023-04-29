Jurickson Profar -- hitting .205 with a double, a home run, seven walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on April 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .217 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Profar has picked up a hit in 16 of 24 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 24), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this season (29.2%), Profar has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 24 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings