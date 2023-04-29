Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the rest of the Denver Nuggets match up versus the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Caldwell-Pope, in his last showing, had 10 points and two steals in a 112-109 win over the Timberwolves.

If you'd like to place a wager on Caldwell-Pope's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 9.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.4 Assists -- 2.4 1.4 PRA -- 16 13.2 PR 12.5 13.6 11.8 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Suns

Caldwell-Pope is responsible for taking 8.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

He's made 1.8 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

Defensively, the Suns are sixth in the league, conceding 111.6 points per game.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest.

The Suns are the third-ranked squad in the league, conceding 23.4 assists per game.

The Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 27 15 3 2 4 0 2 12/25/2022 39 15 2 4 3 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Caldwell-Pope or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.