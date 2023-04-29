Nico Hoerner is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Miami Marlins and the Chicago Cubs square off at LoanDepot park on Saturday (at 4:05 PM ET).

Marlins vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 37 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks. He has driven in 15 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .333/.373/.450 on the season.

Hoerner will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a triple, a walk and four RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Apr. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Padres Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 3 3 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 23 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has five doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 15 RBI (25 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a .298/.375/.560 slash line on the year.

Bellinger heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 23 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 21 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 20 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0

