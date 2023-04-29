The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -3.5 226.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 226.5 points in 46 of 82 games this season.
  • The average total in Denver's outings this year is 228.3, 1.8 more points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Nuggets have compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
  • Denver has won 43, or 70.5%, of the 61 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Denver has a record of 38-12, a 76% win rate, when it's favored by -165 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 46 56.1% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9
Suns 41 50% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • The Nuggets have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.
  • Denver has a better record against the spread at home (25-16-0) than it does in away games (20-21-0).
  • The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are only 4.2 more points than the Suns allow (111.6).
  • Denver is 38-17 against the spread and 47-8 overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Nuggets and Suns Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 28-24 38-44
Suns 43-38 10-9 42-40

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Nuggets Suns
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
38-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 32-11
47-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-10
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.6
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
36-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-19
40-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.