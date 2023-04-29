See the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29), which currently includes just one player listed, as the Nuggets ready for their NBA playoffs second round game 1 against the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Ball Arena on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Tuesday, the Nuggets claimed a 112-109 victory against the Timberwolves. Jamal Murray's team-high 35 points led the Nuggets in the win.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Cameron Payne: Questionable (Back)

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets record just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow (111.6).

When Denver scores more than 111.6 points, it is 47-8.

In their last 10 games, the Nuggets have been racking up 112.4 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Nuggets rank second in the league by averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th in the NBA, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -4 227.5

