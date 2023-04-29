How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Suns: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 1
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
In Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will face the Phoenix Suns.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- In games Denver shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 45-16 overall.
- The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.
- The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.
- Denver is 47-8 when scoring more than 111.6 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are posting 119.4 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Denver is giving up 109.6 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 115.3.
- The Nuggets are averaging 12.4 treys per game with a 39% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in road games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Wrist
