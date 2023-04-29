Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round features the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils playing at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 29 on ABC and ESPN+. The Devils hold a 3-2 lead in the series.

ABC and ESPN+ will air this Rangers versus Devils game.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/27/2023 Devils Rangers 4-0 NJ
4/24/2023 Rangers Devils 3-1 NJ
4/22/2023 Rangers Devils 2-1 (F/OT) NJ
4/20/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR
4/18/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers have given up 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Rangers' 273 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have given up two goals per game (20 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 28 goals during that stretch.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 82 29 63 92 102 36 31.6%
Mika Zibanejad 82 39 52 91 67 58 49.5%
Adam Fox 82 12 59 71 74 88 -
Vincent Trocheck 82 22 40 62 64 55 56.1%
Patrick Kane 73 21 37 58 61 31 50%

Devils Stats & Trends

  • The Devils' total of 222 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is eighth in the NHL.
  • With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Devils have the league's fourth-best offense.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Devils have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Devils have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that stretch.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Hughes 78 43 56 99 85 60 35.4%
Nico Hischier 81 31 49 80 41 64 53.9%
Dougie Hamilton 82 22 53 75 74 21 -
Jesper Bratt 82 32 41 73 44 41 -
Timo Meier 78 40 26 66 65 58 34.5%

