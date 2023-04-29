Tommy Henry takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Coors Field against Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 12.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -120 +100 12.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-6.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Rockies' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those matchups). Colorado's last four contests have finished below the set point total, and the average total during that stretch was 8.6.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win six times (28.6%) in those contests.

Colorado has a record of 6-15, a 28.6% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 27 games with a total this season.

The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-8 5-11 3-7 5-12 5-14 3-5

