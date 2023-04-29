The Colorado Rockies (8-19) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (15-12) will clash on Saturday, April 29 at Coors Field, with Noah Davis starting for the Rockies and Tommy Henry taking the hill for the Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Diamondbacks have -110 odds to upset. The total is 12 runs for this contest.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Davis - COL (0-0, 0.93 ERA) vs Henry - ARI (0-0, 6.23 ERA)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rockies have won two out of the five games in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Rockies have a record of 2-4 (33.3%).

The implied probability of a win from Colorado, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Rockies have not been favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games.

In its last 10 outings, Colorado and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 10-11 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alan Trejo 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+120) Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+120) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+120) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+115)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

