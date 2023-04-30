The Colorado Rockies and Alan Trejo, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is hitting .214 with three doubles and two walks.

This year, Trejo has recorded at least one hit in nine of 22 games (40.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 22 games played this year, he has not homered.

Trejo has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three games this year (13.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

