Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Alan Trejo, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is hitting .214 with three doubles and two walks.
- This year, Trejo has recorded at least one hit in nine of 22 games (40.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 22 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Trejo has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three games this year (13.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.33 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.33, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
