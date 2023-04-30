Artturi Lehkonen will be on the ice Sunday when his Colorado Avalanche face the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena. If you'd like to wager on Lehkonen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Artturi Lehkonen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Lehkonen Season Stats Insights

Lehkonen's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:27 per game on the ice, is +8.

In 19 of 64 games this season, Lehkonen has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Lehkonen has a point in 40 of 64 games this year, with multiple points in 14 of them.

Lehkonen has an assist in 29 of 64 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Lehkonen goes over his points over/under is 63.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Lehkonen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lehkonen Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 64 Games 12 51 Points 9 21 Goals 4 30 Assists 5

