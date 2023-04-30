C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
C.J. Cron, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, April 30 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Diamondbacks.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is batting .223 with four doubles, five home runs and four walks.
- Cron has gotten a hit in 14 of 24 games this year (58.3%), with more than one hit on five occasions (20.8%).
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this season (25.0%), Cron has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 37.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (12.5%).
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|15
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 33 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.33 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.33, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .276 batting average against him.
