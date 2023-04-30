On Sunday, Charlie Blackmon (.237 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, seven walks and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon has six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .263.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 110th in slugging.
  • Blackmon has had a hit in 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%), including multiple hits eight times (30.8%).
  • He has homered in two of 26 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Blackmon has driven in a run in four games this season (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 15
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.54 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks are sending Nelson (1-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.33 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.33, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.