Elias Diaz -- .242 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on April 30 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 25 hits and an OBP of .379, both of which rank first among Colorado hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.

In 72.0% of his games this year (18 of 25), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (24.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Diaz has an RBI in eight of 25 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

In seven games this year (28.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings