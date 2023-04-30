Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Harold Castro is available when the Colorado Rockies take on Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 30 against the Phillies) he went 0-for-3 with an RBI.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .158 with .
- In six of 15 games this year, Castro got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 15 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Castro has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three of 15 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson (1-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.33 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.33, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .276 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.