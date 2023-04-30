J.T. Compher will be on the ice Sunday when his Colorado Avalanche face the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena. Looking to bet on Compher's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

J.T. Compher vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Compher Season Stats Insights

Compher has averaged 20:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +9).

Compher has scored a goal in 17 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Compher has a point in 36 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 14 times.

Compher has an assist in 27 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

The implied probability is 57.4% that Compher goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Compher going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Compher Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 12 52 Points 3 17 Goals 1 35 Assists 2

