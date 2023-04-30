Take a look at the injury report for the Sacramento Kings (48-34), which currently includes only one player listed, as the Kings ready for their NBA playoffs opening round game 7 with the Golden State Warriors (44-38) at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, April 30 at 3:30 PM ET.

Watch Kings vs. Warriors with Fubo!

The Kings beat the Warriors 118-99 on Friday when they last played. Malik Monk led the Kings to the victory with a team-leading 28 points. Stephen Curry scored 29 points in the Warriors' loss.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Iguodala SF Out Wrist 2.1 2.1 2.4 Patrick Baldwin Jr. SF Out Toe 3.9 1.3 0.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out For Season Foot 1.9 1 0.5

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ABC

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Kings Season Insights

The Kings record just 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors give up (117.1).

Sacramento is 40-9 when scoring more than 117.1 points.

The Kings have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 112.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, 7.9 points fewer than the 120.7 they've scored this season.

Sacramento knocks down 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 1.3 more than its opponents (12.5).

The Kings' 117 points per 100 possessions on offense rank first in the NBA, and the 114.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 23rd in the league.

Warriors Season Insights

The Warriors average just 0.8 more points per game (118.9) than the Kings allow their opponents to score (118.1).

Golden State is 34-12 when it scores more than 118.1 points.

Over their previous 10 games, the Warriors are posting 121.3 points per contest, 2.4 more than their season average (118.9).

Golden State hits 3.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 16.6 (first in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.9.

The Warriors rank 11th in the league averaging 113.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 11th, allowing 111.4 points per 100 possessions.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1 229

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.