The New York Knicks are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The matchup has a point total of 207.5.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -4.5 207.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York and its opponents have gone over 207.5 combined points in 71 of 82 games this season.

The average total in New York's outings this year is 229.1, 21.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Knicks' ATS record is 46-36-0 this season.

New York has entered the game as favorites 39 times this season and won 26, or 66.7%, of those games.

This season, New York has won 12 of its 19 games, or 63.2%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 207.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.

Miami has a 219.3-point average over/under in its contests this season, 11.8 more points than this game's total.

Miami is 30-52-0 against the spread this year.

The Heat have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those games.

Miami has a record of 2-8, a 20% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 207.5 % of Games Over 207.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 71 86.6% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8 Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Knicks have hit the over four times.

New York has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 41 games at home, and it has covered 27 times in 41 games on the road.

The Knicks record 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

When New York scores more than 109.8 points, it is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 8-2 over its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

The Heat have hit the over in each of their past 10 contests.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than away (.390, 16-25-0).

The Heat put up just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up (113.1).

Miami has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 19-6 overall record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 46-36 11-12 44-38 Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Knicks Heat 116 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 33-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 35-19 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 29-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 30-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

