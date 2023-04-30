The New York Knicks (47-35) have four players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs second round game 1 with the Miami Heat (44-38) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 30 at 1:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Knicks claimed a 106-95 victory over the Cavaliers. In the victory, Jalen Brunson paced the Knicks with 23 points.

The Heat are coming off of a 128-126 OT victory over the Bucks in their most recent outing on Wednesday. Jimmy Butler scored a team-leading 42 points for the Heat in the victory.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Julius Randle PF Questionable Ankle 25.1 10 4.1 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Quentin Grimes SG Questionable Shoulder 11.3 3.2 2.1 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks score 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat give up (109.8).

When New York puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 35-19.

The Knicks have been racking up 112.5 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 116 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

New York knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.4% from deep while its opponents hit 35.7% from long range.

The Knicks rank sixth in the NBA with 114.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 16th in the league defensively with 111.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Miami is 19-6.

In their past 10 games, the Heat are putting up 122.7 points per contest, 13.2 more than their season average (109.5).

Miami hits 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents.

The Heat's 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -5 209

