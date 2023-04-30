Rockies vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Corbin Carroll and Charlie Blackmon are the hottest hitters on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies, who play on Sunday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.
The Diamondbacks are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+105). The over/under is 12 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-125
|+105
|12
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The Rockies' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in two of those games).
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win six times (28.6%) in those contests.
- Colorado has entered 19 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 6-13 in those contests.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 12 of its 28 games with a total this season.
- The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-9
|5-11
|3-7
|5-13
|5-14
|3-6
