Corbin Carroll and Charlie Blackmon are the hottest hitters on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies, who play on Sunday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+105). The over/under is 12 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -125 +105 12 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in two of those games).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win six times (28.6%) in those contests.

Colorado has entered 19 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 6-13 in those contests.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 12 of its 28 games with a total this season.

The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-9 5-11 3-7 5-13 5-14 3-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.