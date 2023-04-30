As they go for the series sweep on Sunday, April 30, Ryne Nelson will toe the rubber for the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-12) as they take on the Colorado Rockies (8-20), who will answer with Austin Gomber. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

The favored Diamondbacks have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +105. The total is 12 runs for the contest.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Nelson - ARI (1-1, 5.33 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (1-4, 9.28 ERA)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won five out of the six games in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks went 3-1 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win six times (28.6%) in those contests.

The Rockies have a mark of 6-13 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Rockies had a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+115) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) C.J. Cron 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+100) Alan Trejo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

