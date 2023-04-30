Player prop betting options for Corbin Carroll, Charlie Blackmon and others are available in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Sunday, starting at 3:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 25 hits with six doubles, two home runs, 12 walks and six RBI.

He has a .263/.375/.389 slash line so far this year.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 25 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 at Guardians Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Bryant Stats

Kris Bryant has 30 hits with four doubles, three home runs, nine walks and eight RBI.

He's slashed .297/.360/.426 so far this season.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Guardians Apr. 25 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Guardians Apr. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Charlie Blackmon, Kris Bryant or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 31 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks. He has driven in nine runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .320/.383/.557 on the year.

Carroll will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .400 with six doubles, a triple, seven walks and an RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Rockies Apr. 28 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Apr. 26 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Apr. 25 3-for-4 2 0 0 6 2 vs. Royals Apr. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll or other Diamondbacks players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.