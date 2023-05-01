Aaron Gordon and the rest of the Denver Nuggets hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 125-107 win over the Suns (his last game) Gordon produced 23 points and six rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Gordon's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.3 15.7 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 7.2 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.8 PRA 23.5 25.9 25.7 PR 21.5 22.9 22.9 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.0



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Aaron Gordon has made 6.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 12.0% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 6.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Gordon's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Giving up 111.6 points per game, the Suns are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Suns allow 42.9 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Suns have conceded 23.4 per game, third in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 11.4 makes per contest.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/29/2023 39 23 6 0 3 0 1 3/31/2023 36 26 8 6 2 1 2 1/11/2023 24 12 0 2 0 1 1 12/25/2022 41 28 13 2 1 1 1

