Bruce Brown and the rest of the Denver Nuggets match up versus the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 125-107 win over the Suns, Brown had 14 points and three steals.

In this piece we'll break down Brown's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 14.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.2 Assists 2.5 3.4 3.0 PRA -- 19 21.5 PR 15.5 15.6 18.5 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.5



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Suns

Brown has taken 9.3 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 10.5% and 10.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 9.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Brown's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Suns have conceded 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the league.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

The Suns concede 23.4 assists per contest, third-ranked in the league.

Allowing 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Bruce Brown vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/29/2023 25 14 2 3 0 0 3 4/6/2023 38 31 6 4 0 0 0 3/31/2023 37 16 4 3 0 0 3 1/11/2023 25 4 2 1 0 1 2 12/25/2022 27 5 2 2 1 0 2

