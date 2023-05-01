Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Philadelphia 76ers are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 112
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
|Celtics vs 76ers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs 76ers Players to Watch
|Celtics vs 76ers Injury Report
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 9.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (214)
- The 76ers' .585 ATS win percentage (48-34-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Celtics' .537 mark (44-35-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 9.5 or more (47.8%).
- Philadelphia and its opponents have eclipsed the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the 76ers are 13-13, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.
Celtics Performance Insights
- Things are clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and ceding 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).
- The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 assists per game.
- The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by sinking 16 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers (accounting for 62% of the team's buckets) and 48% three-pointers (38%).
76ers Performance Insights
- Philadelphia is 14th in the league in points scored (115.2 per game) and third-best in points allowed (110.9).
- At 25.2 assists per game, the 76ers are 16th in the league.
- The 76ers are 11th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (38.7%).
- In 2022-23, Philadelphia has taken 61.1% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.1% of Philadelphia's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.9% have been 3-pointers.
