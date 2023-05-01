The Philadelphia 76ers are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 112

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 9.5)

76ers (+ 9.5) Pick OU: Over (214)



The 76ers' .585 ATS win percentage (48-34-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Celtics' .537 mark (44-35-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 9.5 or more (47.8%).

Philadelphia and its opponents have eclipsed the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the 76ers are 13-13, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics Performance Insights

Things are clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and ceding 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 assists per game.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by sinking 16 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers (accounting for 62% of the team's buckets) and 48% three-pointers (38%).

76ers Performance Insights

Philadelphia is 14th in the league in points scored (115.2 per game) and third-best in points allowed (110.9).

At 25.2 assists per game, the 76ers are 16th in the league.

The 76ers are 11th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (38.7%).

In 2022-23, Philadelphia has taken 61.1% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.1% of Philadelphia's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.9% have been 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.