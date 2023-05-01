In Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will be seeking a win against Philadelphia 76ers.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while allowing 111.4 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The 76ers' +354 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.2 points per game (14th in NBA) while allowing 110.9 per contest (third in league).

The two teams average 233.1 points per game combined, 18.6 more points than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams score 222.3 points per game combined, 7.8 more points than this contest's total.

Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Philadelphia has covered 48 times in 82 games with a spread this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 28.5 -125 30.1 Jaylen Brown 24.5 -125 26.6 Derrick White 13.5 -120 12.4 Malcolm Brogdon 12.5 -120 14.9 Marcus Smart 11.5 -105 11.5

